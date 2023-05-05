Here are the top Institutional holders of CDW Corporation (CDW) shares

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) is -8.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $147.91 and a high of $215.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDW stock was last observed hovering at around $164.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.43% off the consensus price target high of $214.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 11.43% higher than the price target low of $185.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $163.86, the stock is -7.01% and -12.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -9.92% off its SMA200. CDW registered -2.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.74.

The stock witnessed a -13.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.91%, and is -2.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

CDW Corporation (CDW) has around 15100 employees, a market worth around $21.94B and $23.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.14 and Fwd P/E is 15.43. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.78% and -23.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

CDW Corporation (CDW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CDW Corporation (CDW) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CDW Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.60% this year

CDW Corporation (CDW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.50M, and float is at 134.86M with Short Float at 1.12%.

CDW Corporation (CDW) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at CDW Corporation (CDW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEAHY CHRISTINE A, the company’s. SEC filings show that LEAHY CHRISTINE A bought 3,050 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $163.62 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68622.0 shares.

CDW Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that ZARCONE DONNA F (Director) sold a total of 4,703 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $203.23 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18058.0 shares of the CDW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, LEAHY CHRISTINE A () acquired 2,900 shares at an average price of $169.36 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 50,131 shares of CDW Corporation (CDW).

CDW Corporation (CDW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -16.30% down over the past 12 months and Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is -17.60% lower over the same period. Accenture plc (ACN) is -12.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.