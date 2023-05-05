Here are the top Institutional holders of Magna International Inc. (MGA) shares

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is -10.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.58 and a high of $68.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MGA stock was last observed hovering at around $51.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.47% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.92% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -6.85% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.22, the stock is -4.90% and -5.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.15 million and changing -2.84% at the moment leaves the stock -11.94% off its SMA200. MGA registered -18.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.91.

The stock witnessed a -3.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.46%, and is -3.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) has around 168000 employees, a market worth around $14.24B and $37.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.87 and Fwd P/E is 8.23. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.18% and -27.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Magna International Inc. (MGA) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Magna International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.30% this year

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.90M, and float is at 285.60M with Short Float at 1.47%.

Magna International Inc. (MGA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) that is -46.23% lower over the past 12 months. BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is 12.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.