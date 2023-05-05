Here are the top Institutional holders of Minim Inc. (MINM) shares

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) is -39.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $16.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MINM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $0.35 for the next 12 months. It is also -714.29% off the consensus price target high of $0.35 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -714.29% lower than the price target low of $0.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.85, the stock is 10.03% and -11.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -19.03% at the moment leaves the stock -47.46% off its SMA200. MINM registered -81.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.80.

The stock witnessed a 29.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.31%, and is 28.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 167.48% over the week and 58.86% over the month.

Minim Inc. (MINM) has around 93 employees, a market worth around $5.81M and $50.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.33% and -82.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.60%).

Minim Inc. (MINM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Minim Inc. (MINM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Minim Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -506.00% this year

Minim Inc. (MINM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.87M, and float is at 1.11M with Short Float at 1.26%.

Minim Inc. (MINM) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Minim Inc. (MINM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.

Minim Inc. (MINM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) that is trading 27.73% up over the past 12 months and Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) that is -31.61% lower over the same period.