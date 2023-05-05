Here are the top Institutional holders of Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) shares

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) is 29.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.11 and a high of $125.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OMCL stock was last observed hovering at around $66.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.7% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.01% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -10.58% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.24, the stock is 8.28% and 13.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing -2.54% at the moment leaves the stock -6.81% off its SMA200. OMCL registered -42.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.42.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.96%, and is 8.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) has around 4230 employees, a market worth around $2.90B and $1.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 665.71 and Fwd P/E is 25.47. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.49% and -47.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Omnicell Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.40% this year

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.68M, and float is at 44.02M with Short Float at 6.78%.

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bauer Joanne B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bauer Joanne B sold 13,115 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $54.24 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28096.0 shares.

Omnicell Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 27 that Seidelmann Scott Peter (EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 945 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 27 and was made at $48.28 per share for $45625.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29788.0 shares of the OMCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Seidelmann Scott Peter (EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 4,436 shares at an average price of $47.79 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 30,733 shares of Omnicell Inc. (OMCL).

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Premier Inc. (PINC) that is trading -25.99% down over the past 12 months and AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) that is 10.50% higher over the same period.