Here are the top Institutional holders of RELX PLC (RELX) shares

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) is 10.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.39 and a high of $33.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RELX stock was last observed hovering at around $31.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88%.

Currently trading at $30.62, the stock is -6.95% and -3.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing -2.79% at the moment leaves the stock 7.06% off its SMA200. RELX registered 4.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.35.

The stock witnessed a -6.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.48%, and is -6.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.27% over the week and 0.89% over the month.

RELX PLC (RELX) has around 34629 employees, a market worth around $57.56B and $10.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.94. Profit margin for the company is 19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.91% and -9.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

RELX PLC (RELX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.70% this year

RELX PLC (RELX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.91B, and float is at 1.88B with Short Float at 0.05%.

RELX PLC (RELX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) that is trading -29.13% down over the past 12 months and News Corporation (NWSA) that is -17.27% lower over the same period. S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is -3.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.