Here are the top Institutional holders of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) shares

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) is 38.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.65 and a high of $21.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RUTH stock was last observed hovering at around $21.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $21.40, the stock is 30.08% and 26.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 22.28% off its SMA200. RUTH registered 3.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.05.

The stock witnessed a 31.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.90%, and is 36.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) has around 4768 employees, a market worth around $680.09M and $505.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.54 and Fwd P/E is 16.36. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.08% and -0.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.60%).

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) Analyst Forecasts

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.00% this year

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.56M, and float is at 31.31M with Short Float at 5.89%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 21 times.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading 17.05% up over the past 12 months and Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) that is -11.51% lower over the same period. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is 6.18% up on the 1-year trading charts.