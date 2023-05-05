Here are the top Institutional holders of Sono Group N.V. (SEV) shares

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) is -72.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $4.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $0.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.88% off the consensus price target high of $3.79 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 68.24% higher than the price target low of $0.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.27, the stock is 0.43% and -38.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.68 million and changing 6.23% at the moment leaves the stock -82.18% off its SMA200. SEV registered -93.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.01.

The stock witnessed a -21.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -73.50%, and is 34.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.64% over the week and 11.94% over the month.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has around 231 employees, a market worth around $20.75M and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 36.65% and -93.47% from its 52-week high.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sono Group N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.80% this year

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.65M, and float is at 38.85M with Short Float at 7.72%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading -46.81% down over the past 12 months and Li Auto Inc. (LI) that is 4.19% higher over the same period. Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) is -62.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.