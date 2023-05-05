Here are the top Institutional holders of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) shares

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) is -32.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.35 and a high of $30.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VET stock was last observed hovering at around $11.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41%.

Currently trading at $11.89, the stock is -8.04% and -8.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing 3.57% at the moment leaves the stock -36.18% off its SMA200. VET registered -42.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.09.

The stock witnessed a -12.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.32%, and is -2.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) has around 740 employees, a market worth around $2.51B and $3.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.52 and Fwd P/E is 2.90. Profit margin for the company is 38.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.76% and -60.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.20%).

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.80% this year

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 163.10M, and float is at 159.82M with Short Float at 0.98%.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enerplus Corporation (ERF) that is trading 8.91% up over the past 12 months and Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) that is -16.22% lower over the same period. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is -12.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.