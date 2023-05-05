Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Aceragen Inc. (NASDAQ: ACGN)

Aceragen Inc. (NASDAQ: ACGN) is -57.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.51 and a high of $16.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACGN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.12% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 85.12% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.53, the stock is 19.49% and -15.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing -18.65% at the moment leaves the stock -55.97% off its SMA200. ACGN registered -66.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.23.

The stock witnessed a 5.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.79%, and is 45.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 52.53% over the week and 19.62% over the month.

Aceragen Inc. (ACGN) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $22.06M and $4.86M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 67.55% and -84.19% from its 52-week high.

Aceragen Inc. (ACGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aceragen Inc. (ACGN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aceragen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -121.80% this year

Aceragen Inc. (ACGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.66M, and float is at 2.62M with Short Float at 0.79%.

Aceragen Inc. (ACGN) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Aceragen Inc. (ACGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times.