Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD)

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) is 3.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.49 and a high of $32.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COLD stock was last observed hovering at around $28.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.13% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 8.75% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.20, the stock is 1.40% and 1.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 1.25% at the moment leaves the stock 1.39% off its SMA200. COLD registered 11.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.94.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.06%, and is 0.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) has around 16275 employees, a market worth around $7.73B and $2.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 112.31. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.88% and -11.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -199.10% this year

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 269.59M, and float is at 268.89M with Short Float at 1.14%.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Snyder James C JR, the company’s EVP & Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Snyder James C JR sold 3,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $29.86 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36812.0 shares.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that NOVOSEL THOMAS C () sold a total of 2,603 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $28.94 per share for $75331.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the COLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, NOVOSEL THOMAS C () disposed off 5,326 shares at an average price of $25.58 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 2,513 shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD).