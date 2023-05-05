Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG)

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is -10.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.41 and a high of $118.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BG stock was last observed hovering at around $90.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.44% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.5% off the consensus price target high of $161.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 14.9% higher than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.35, the stock is -4.82% and -6.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -6.66% off its SMA200. BG registered -23.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.20.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.48%, and is -3.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Bunge Limited (BG) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $13.27B and $67.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.49 and Fwd P/E is 7.97. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.12% and -24.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

Bunge Limited (BG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bunge Limited (BG) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bunge Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.60% this year

Bunge Limited (BG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.88M, and float is at 129.65M with Short Float at 4.27%.

Bunge Limited (BG) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Bunge Limited (BG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garros Julio, the company’s Co-President, Agribusiness. SEC filings show that Garros Julio sold 1,017 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $103.90 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53780.0 shares.

Bunge Limited (BG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sysco Corporation (SYY) that is trading -11.91% down over the past 12 months and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) that is -17.31% lower over the same period. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) is -33.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.