Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI)

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is 10.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.96 and a high of $155.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DRI stock was last observed hovering at around $151.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45% off its average median price target of $165.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.62% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -1.95% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $152.92, the stock is 1.13% and 2.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 9.19% off its SMA200. DRI registered 17.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.70.

The stock witnessed a -0.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.38%, and is 1.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.42% over the week and 1.59% over the month.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has around 178956 employees, a market worth around $18.40B and $10.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.94 and Fwd P/E is 17.40. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.82% and -1.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.80%).

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Analyst Forecasts

Darden Restaurants Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.20% this year

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.40M, and float is at 119.89M with Short Float at 4.71%.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEE EUGENE I JR, the company’s Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that LEE EUGENE I JR sold 78,916 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $153.93 per share for a total of $12.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Darden Restaurants Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Cardenas Ricardo (President and CEO) sold a total of 12,735 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $155.02 per share for $1.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48304.0 shares of the DRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, Madonna John W. (SVP, Corporate Controller) disposed off 5,109 shares at an average price of $153.52 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 5,269 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI).

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 20.05% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is 40.89% higher over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is 40.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.