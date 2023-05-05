Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) is -23.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.79 and a high of $7.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORGO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.27% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 81.27% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.06, the stock is 0.73% and -4.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -32.92% off its SMA200. ORGO registered -70.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.72.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.69%, and is 7.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.82% over the week and 6.31% over the month.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) has around 1030 employees, a market worth around $253.13M and $450.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.61 and Fwd P/E is 9.36. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.76% and -72.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.50% this year

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.93M, and float is at 64.70M with Short Float at 7.88%.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ERANI ALBERT, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ERANI ALBERT sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $2.07 per share for a total of $51772.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59.22 million shares.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that ERANI ALBERT (10% Owner) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $2.07 per share for $51772.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59.22 million shares of the ORGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, KATZ MICHAEL W (10% Owner) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $2.56 for $7680.0. The insider now directly holds 76,382 shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO).