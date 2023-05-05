Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY)

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) is -33.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $10.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLBY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 9.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.82, the stock is 7.87% and -3.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock -47.25% off its SMA200. PLBY registered -80.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.13.

The stock witnessed a -3.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.00%, and is 10.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.93% over the week and 6.44% over the month.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) has around 497 employees, a market worth around $130.57M and $266.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.42% and -82.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.40%).

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PLBY Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -187.30% this year

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.26M, and float is at 43.53M with Short Float at 15.88%.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barton Lance, the company’s Former CFO. SEC filings show that Barton Lance sold 30,326 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $2.11 per share for a total of $64030.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.66 million shares.

PLBY Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Kohn Bernhard L III (CEO & President) sold a total of 15,124 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $2.08 per share for $31413.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.41 million shares of the PLBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Riley Christopher (General Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 7,458 shares at an average price of $2.06 for $15377.0. The insider now directly holds 214,045 shares of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY).