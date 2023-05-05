Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) is -12.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.42 and a high of $16.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SITC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.24% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 0.67% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.92, the stock is -0.52% and -2.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -7.33% off its SMA200. SITC registered -23.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.65.

The stock witnessed a -0.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.82%, and is -1.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) has around 267 employees, a market worth around $2.45B and $556.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.11 and Fwd P/E is 64.43. Profit margin for the company is 28.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.40% and -26.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SITE Centers Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.50% this year

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.97M, and float is at 176.23M with Short Float at 4.46%.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cattonar John M, the company’s EVP & Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that Cattonar John M sold 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $13.61 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40922.0 shares.