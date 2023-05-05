Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) is -17.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.65 and a high of $5.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TIGR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $2.83, the stock is -8.77% and -13.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -25.98% off its SMA200. TIGR registered -27.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.80.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.40%, and is -2.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has around 1134 employees, a market worth around $434.49M and $225.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.79. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.79% and -51.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -115.10% this year

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.57M, and float is at 90.09M with Short Float at 8.04%.