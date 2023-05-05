Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR)

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) is 13.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.77 and a high of $1.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WWR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.4% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.4% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.90, the stock is -0.89% and -11.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -10.89% at the moment leaves the stock -19.15% off its SMA200. WWR registered -34.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.74%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.46%, and is 10.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.46% over the week and 7.13% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 17.64% and -50.14% from its 52-week high.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Westwater Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.90% this year

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.22M, and float is at 47.21M with Short Float at 1.03%.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Peacock Deborah A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Peacock Deborah A bought 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $1.18 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Westwater Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Cryan Terence James (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $1.18 per share for $5883.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the WWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Lawrence John W (General Counsel and Corp Sec) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $1.15 for $575.0. The insider now directly holds 107,258 shares of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR).