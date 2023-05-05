Hexcel Corporation (HXL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) is 21.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.38 and a high of $75.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HXL stock was last observed hovering at around $73.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.1% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.74% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -20.9% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.33, the stock is 2.83% and 2.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -2.86% at the moment leaves the stock 14.33% off its SMA200. HXL registered 28.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.49.

The stock witnessed a 4.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.07%, and is -0.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) has around 5328 employees, a market worth around $6.00B and $1.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.16 and Fwd P/E is 27.56. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.55% and -5.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Analyst Forecasts

Hexcel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 618.30% this year

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.60M, and float is at 83.63M with Short Float at 4.98%.

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Hexcel Corporation (HXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Merlot Thierry, the company’s. SEC filings show that Merlot Thierry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $72.66 per share for a total of $72660.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37010.0 shares.

Hexcel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Minus Marilyn (Director) sold a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $71.31 per share for $49917.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3672.0 shares of the HXL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Merlot Thierry () disposed off 565 shares at an average price of $70.91 for $40064.0. The insider now directly holds 38,010 shares of Hexcel Corporation (HXL).

Hexcel Corporation (HXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading 21.74% up over the past 12 months and Dow Inc. (DOW) that is -21.70% lower over the same period. DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is -3.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.