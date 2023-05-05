Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) is 9.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.67 and a high of $34.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INBX stock was last observed hovering at around $26.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.15% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 23.11% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.91, the stock is 34.12% and 27.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 14.28% off its SMA200. INBX registered 49.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $314.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.36.

The stock witnessed a 50.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.30%, and is 30.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.35% over the week and 8.20% over the month.

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) has around 141 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $2.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 250.85% and -22.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.60%).

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inhibrx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.30% this year

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.30M, and float is at 31.25M with Short Float at 18.76%.

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eckelman Brendan P., the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Eckelman Brendan P. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $24.21 per share for a total of $0.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.04 million shares.

Inhibrx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Lappe Mark (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 60 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $25.02 per share for $1501.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.49 million shares of the INBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Eckelman Brendan P. (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 11,250 shares at an average price of $25.45 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 2,075,553 shares of Inhibrx Inc. (INBX).

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading 13.18% up over the past 12 months and Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) that is -21.15% lower over the same period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 14.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.