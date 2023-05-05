Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) is -5.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.59 and a high of $25.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KRBP stock was last observed hovering at around $5.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $5.12, the stock is 31.35% and 20.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -1.16% at the moment leaves the stock -32.54% off its SMA200. KRBP registered -70.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.28%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.37.

The stock witnessed a 45.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.42%, and is 22.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 36.66% over the week and 25.34% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 97.68% and -79.92% from its 52-week high.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) Analyst Forecasts

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.70% this year

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 0.98M, and float is at 0.94M with Short Float at 6.88%.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.