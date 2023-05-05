Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) Volatility At 6.03%, Should You Add A Position?

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) is 14.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.26 and a high of $8.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LQDA stock was last observed hovering at around $7.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $7.32, the stock is 7.65% and 5.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 3.83% at the moment leaves the stock 19.38% off its SMA200. LQDA registered 22.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$10.35.

The stock witnessed a 5.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.42%, and is 9.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.03% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) has around 59 employees, a market worth around $469.94M and $15.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 124.54% and -16.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.90%).

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) Analyst Forecasts

Liquidia Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.30% this year

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.60M, and float is at 55.26M with Short Float at 4.20%.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moomaw Scott, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Moomaw Scott sold 2,171 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $7.56 per share for a total of $16405.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Liquidia Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Lippe Robert A (Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 2,033 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $7.56 per share for $15362.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the LQDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Kaseta Michael (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 8,000 shares at an average price of $5.99 for $47920.0. The insider now directly holds 37,877 shares of Liquidia Corporation (LQDA).