Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) is -6.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.16 and a high of $35.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRVI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $13.34, the stock is -3.34% and -6.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -23.43% off its SMA200. MRVI registered -55.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.89.

The stock witnessed a -1.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.94%, and is -0.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) has around 610 employees, a market worth around $3.26B and $883.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.35 and Fwd P/E is 28.26. Profit margin for the company is 24.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.70% and -62.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (47.80%).

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 131.63M, and float is at 109.36M with Short Float at 4.32%.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -0.12% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 34.75% higher over the same period.