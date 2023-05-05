MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) is -6.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.92 and a high of $32.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDU stock was last observed hovering at around $28.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.18% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 2.07% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.40, the stock is -3.88% and -5.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -4.87% off its SMA200. MDU registered 7.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.16.

The stock witnessed a -4.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.96%, and is -2.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) has around 14929 employees, a market worth around $5.76B and $6.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.73 and Fwd P/E is 12.39. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.96% and -12.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.30% this year

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 203.38M, and float is at 201.62M with Short Float at 0.70%.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.