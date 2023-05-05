MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) is 98.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.43 and a high of $5.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDXG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $9.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.44% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 21.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.53, the stock is 53.97% and 47.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 4.14% at the moment leaves the stock 59.07% off its SMA200. MDXG registered 35.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$27.57.

The stock witnessed a 72.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.87%, and is 51.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.38% over the week and 5.61% over the month.

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) has around 867 employees, a market worth around $601.22M and $267.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 52.67. Profit margin for the company is -13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.57% and 3.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-82.30%).

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MiMedx Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.90% this year

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.69M, and float is at 108.95M with Short Float at 2.97%.

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Phelan William Lawrence, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Phelan William Lawrence sold 5,200 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $3.80 per share for a total of $19739.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

MiMedx Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 25 that Carlson Peter M (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 6,094 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 25 and was made at $3.74 per share for $22816.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.66 million shares of the MDXG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 25, Hulse William Frank IV (General Counsel and CAO) disposed off 5,988 shares at an average price of $3.74 for $22419.0. The insider now directly holds 462,434 shares of MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG).

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -24.23% down over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -13.42% lower over the same period. Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) is 32.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.