National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Volatility At 1.97%, Should You Add A Position?

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) is -3.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.05 and a high of $48.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NNN stock was last observed hovering at around $43.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.06% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 3.8% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.25, the stock is 2.63% and 1.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 1.89% at the moment leaves the stock -0.71% off its SMA200. NNN registered 0.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.28.

The stock witnessed a 0.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.04%, and is 3.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) has around 77 employees, a market worth around $7.94B and $773.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.55 and Fwd P/E is 22.74. Profit margin for the company is 43.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.29% and -8.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Retail Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.20% this year

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 178.99M, and float is at 177.19M with Short Float at 2.20%.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HABICHT KEVIN B, the company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that HABICHT KEVIN B sold 10,520 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $48.06 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is trading -27.63% down over the past 12 months and EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) that is -5.22% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -34.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.