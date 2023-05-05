New Big Money Means Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) is -43.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.77 and a high of $18.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACRS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $8.85, the stock is -2.00% and -3.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -1.67% at the moment leaves the stock -37.61% off its SMA200. ACRS registered -32.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.43.

The stock witnessed a 2.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.24%, and is 2.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.66% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) has around 105 employees, a market worth around $607.29M and $29.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 53.38% and -53.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.50%).

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.80% this year

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.70M, and float is at 60.26M with Short Float at 8.27%.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Manion Douglas J., the company’s Pres and CEO. SEC filings show that Manion Douglas J. bought 6,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $7.86 per share for a total of $49532.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12800.0 shares.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Manion Douglas J. (Pres and CEO) bought a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $7.74 per share for $50278.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6500.0 shares of the ACRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Walker Neal (Director) disposed off 30,240 shares at an average price of $12.63 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 1,273,202 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS).

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is 50.61% higher over the past 12 months.