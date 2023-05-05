New Big Money Means Angi Inc. (ANGI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) is 1.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.81 and a high of $6.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANGI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 4.8% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.38, the stock is 9.32% and 4.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 1.71% at the moment leaves the stock -17.95% off its SMA200. ANGI registered -49.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$42.11.

The stock witnessed a 8.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.65%, and is 1.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.69% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $1.23B and $1.89B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.49% and -62.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.10%).

Angi Inc. (ANGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Angi Inc. (ANGI) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Angi Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.90% this year

Angi Inc. (ANGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 504.36M, and float is at 78.32M with Short Float at 8.83%.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Angi Inc. (ANGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shanmugasundaram Kulesh, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Shanmugasundaram Kulesh sold 48,164 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22416.0 shares.

Angi Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 that Shanmugasundaram Kulesh (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 6 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 and was made at $3.00 per share for $18.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70580.0 shares of the ANGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 24, Shanmugasundaram Kulesh (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 400 shares at an average price of $3.00 for $1200.0. The insider now directly holds 70,586 shares of Angi Inc. (ANGI).

Angi Inc. (ANGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Yelp Inc. (YELP) that is trading -19.07% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -10.78% lower over the same period. TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) is -31.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.