New Big Money Means Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is 4.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $104.49 and a high of $190.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIZ stock was last observed hovering at around $132.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.67%.

Currently trading at $130.36, the stock is 9.26% and 9.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock -4.59% off its SMA200. AIZ registered -28.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.67.

The stock witnessed a 10.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.41%, and is 8.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) has around 13700 employees, a market worth around $6.72B and $10.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.85 and Fwd P/E is 9.66. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.76% and -31.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.30% this year

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.41M, and float is at 52.33M with Short Float at 1.85%.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Assurant Inc. (AIZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DiRienzo Dimitry, the company’s SVP, CAO, Controller. SEC filings show that DiRienzo Dimitry sold 525 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $131.68 per share for a total of $69133.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5881.0 shares.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ): Who are the competitors?

Chubb Limited (CB) is -5.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.