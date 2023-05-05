New Big Money Means AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) is -8.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $1.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVRO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 67.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.66, the stock is -26.36% and -40.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -29.58% off its SMA200. AVRO registered -26.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.69%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.35.

The stock witnessed a -30.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.22%, and is -26.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.48% over the week and 12.00% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 17.12% and -66.02% from its 52-week high.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AVROBIO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.90% this year

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.79M, and float is at 42.60M with Short Float at 2.42%.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times.