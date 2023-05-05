New Big Money Means Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.61 and a high of $7.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTCO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $6.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.32% off the consensus price target high of $9.48 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -1.88% lower than the price target low of $4.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.33, the stock is -1.52% and -13.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock -17.28% off its SMA200. NTCO registered -40.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.47.

The stock witnessed a -17.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.95%, and is 1.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 22.79. Distance from 52-week low is 19.94% and -41.96% from its 52-week high.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.10% this year

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 689.79M, and float is at 689.79M with Short Float at 0.10%.