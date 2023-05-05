New Big Money Means Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE) is -10.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.66 and a high of $12.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OBE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $5.95, the stock is -10.71% and -10.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock -19.69% off its SMA200. OBE registered -31.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.23.

The stock witnessed a -13.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.95%, and is -5.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.72% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) has around 191 employees, a market worth around $640.70M and $778.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.62 and Fwd P/E is 1.69. Distance from 52-week low is 5.12% and -52.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (49.30%).

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.90% this year

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.30M, and float is at 81.76M with Short Float at 3.18%.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 22 times.