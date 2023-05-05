New Big Money Means Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) is -27.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.61 and a high of $13.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 38.4% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.16, the stock is -2.78% and -8.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 2.67% at the moment leaves the stock -30.00% off its SMA200. ONL registered -54.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.83.

The stock witnessed a -7.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.56%, and is 2.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $342.13M and $207.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -47.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.80% and -55.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.70%).

Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orion Office REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.30% this year

Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.64M, and float is at 53.71M with Short Float at 6.27%.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 6 times.