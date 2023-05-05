New Big Money Means Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) is 35.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.86 and a high of $306.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PEN stock was last observed hovering at around $301.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84%.

Currently trading at $301.88, the stock is 7.44% and 11.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 39.74% off its SMA200. PEN registered 73.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 86.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $249.54.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.84%, and is 6.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) has around 3900 employees, a market worth around $11.50B and $847.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 134.17. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.81% and -1.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -137.90% this year

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.03M, and float is at 36.31M with Short Float at 10.74%.

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Penumbra Inc. (PEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bose Arani, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bose Arani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $285.87 per share for a total of $1.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Penumbra Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Bose Arani (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $275.59 per share for $1.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the PEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Roberts Johanna (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 600 shares at an average price of $278.14 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 69,960 shares of Penumbra Inc. (PEN).

Penumbra Inc. (PEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -24.23% down over the past 12 months.