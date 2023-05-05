New Big Money Means SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) is -23.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.62 and a high of $29.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SD stock was last observed hovering at around $13.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $6.62 for the next 12 months. It is also -98.04% off the consensus price target high of $6.62 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -98.04% lower than the price target low of $6.62 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.11, the stock is -10.52% and -9.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -23.59% off its SMA200. SD registered -34.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.63.

The stock witnessed a -13.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.93%, and is -5.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $473.93M and $254.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.01. Profit margin for the company is 95.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.88% and -55.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (49.20%).

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 108.10% this year

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.85M, and float is at 36.41M with Short Float at 3.20%.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) that is 36.37% higher over the past 12 months.