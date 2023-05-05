New Big Money Means Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) is 8.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.36 and a high of $70.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRNO stock was last observed hovering at around $61.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $71.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.8% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 3.5% higher than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.76, the stock is -0.56% and -0.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 2.84% off its SMA200. TRNO registered -11.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.80.

The stock witnessed a -3.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.40%, and is 1.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $5.07B and $276.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.71 and Fwd P/E is 47.62. Profit margin for the company is 71.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.64% and -12.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Terreno Realty Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.40% this year

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.04M, and float is at 74.17M with Short Float at 3.00%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CARLSON LEROY E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CARLSON LEROY E sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $58.49 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37791.0 shares.

Terreno Realty Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that PASQUALE DOUGLAS M (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $64.00 per share for $64000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the TRNO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, PASQUALE DOUGLAS M (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $64.49 for $64490.0. The insider now directly holds 104,518 shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO).

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading -4.54% down over the past 12 months and STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) that is -6.93% lower over the same period. EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) is -5.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.