New Big Money Means TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) is -20.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.31 and a high of $15.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TFSL stock was last observed hovering at around $11.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $11.45, the stock is -7.11% and -11.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -16.97% off its SMA200. TFSL registered -23.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.27%.

The stock witnessed a -6.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.31%, and is -6.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) has around 1025 employees, a market worth around $3.26B and $456.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.32 and Fwd P/E is 42.72. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.19% and -27.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.10% this year

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 277.32M, and Short Float at -.

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Weir Daniel F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Weir Daniel F bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $11.92 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

TFS Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that Weir Daniel F (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $11.83 per share for $17745.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19725.0 shares of the TFSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Anderson Barbara J. (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $14.09 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL).

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) that is trading -32.98% down over the past 12 months.