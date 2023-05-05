New Big Money Means U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) is -2.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.47 and a high of $19.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLCA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.25% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 18.8% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.18, the stock is -1.86% and 0.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 1.58% at the moment leaves the stock -3.26% off its SMA200. SLCA registered -35.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.64.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.49%, and is 0.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 3.92% over the month.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) has around 2013 employees, a market worth around $872.45M and $1.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.18 and Fwd P/E is 5.40. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.62% and -39.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 321.70% this year

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.71M, and float is at 74.20M with Short Float at 6.95%.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shinn Bryan Adair, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Shinn Bryan Adair sold 58,499 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $13.99 per share for a total of $0.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.46 million shares.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Merril Donald A (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 19,991 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $13.50 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the SLCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, DUREN DIANE K (Director) disposed off 16,089 shares at an average price of $11.43 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 81,273 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA).

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -13.17% down over the past 12 months and PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) that is 1.72% higher over the same period. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is -7.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.