New Big Money Means World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) is -17.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.29 and a high of $30.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INT stock was last observed hovering at around $22.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.77% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 22.48% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.48, the stock is -9.74% and -11.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -1.10% at the moment leaves the stock -14.91% off its SMA200. INT registered -0.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.44.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.46%, and is -6.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) has around 5214 employees, a market worth around $1.42B and $59.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.34 and Fwd P/E is 8.96. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.54% and -26.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

World Fuel Services Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.30% this year

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.70M, and float is at 59.83M with Short Float at 2.23%.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 8 times.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) that is trading -0.40% down over the past 12 months and Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) that is -13.41% lower over the same period. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is -20.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.