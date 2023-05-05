Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Volatility At 4.25%, Should You Add A Position?

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) is -26.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.58 and a high of $15.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWBI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.41% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.4% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.34, the stock is -9.80% and -16.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -2.64% at the moment leaves the stock -24.85% off its SMA200. NWBI registered -17.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.43%.

The stock witnessed a -11.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.79%, and is -11.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) has around 2088 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $417.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.34 and Fwd P/E is 10.19. Profit margin for the company is 30.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.27% and -32.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.60% this year

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.42M, and float is at 125.74M with Short Float at 7.94%.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tullio David M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Tullio David M bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $10.74 per share for a total of $26862.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20118.0 shares.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 26 that Torchio Louis J (President & CEO) bought a total of 4,395 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 26 and was made at $11.31 per share for $49729.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55946.0 shares of the NWBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Laws Richard K (EVP, Chief Legal Counsel) disposed off 2,348 shares at an average price of $12.97 for $30454.0. The insider now directly holds 47,580 shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI).

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) that is 0.32% higher over the past 12 months.