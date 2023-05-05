Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Volatility At 1.98%, Should You Add A Position?

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is -6.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.59 and a high of $42.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBA stock was last observed hovering at around $31.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $31.73, the stock is -3.66% and -2.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -7.02% off its SMA200. PBA registered -16.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.48.

The stock witnessed a -3.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.72%, and is -2.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 1.48% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.35 and Fwd P/E is 14.36. Distance from 52-week low is 7.23% and -25.76% from its 52-week high.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.00% this year

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 550.34M, and float is at 549.89M with Short Float at 1.17%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading 2.01% up over the past 12 months and GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) that is 55.23% higher over the same period. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is -10.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.