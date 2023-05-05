Polished.com Inc. (POL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) is -23.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $1.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The POL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.44, the stock is -4.67% and -18.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -35.07% off its SMA200. POL registered -68.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.28.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.00%, and is -5.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.65% over the week and 7.63% over the month.

Polished.com Inc. (POL) has around 482 employees, a market worth around $46.39M and $501.37M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.57 and Fwd P/E is 44.09. Distance from 52-week low is 7.07% and -75.84% from its 52-week high.

Polished.com Inc. (POL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.80% this year

Polished.com Inc. (POL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.23M, and float is at 100.08M with Short Float at 7.79%.

Polished.com Inc. (POL) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Polished.com Inc. (POL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.