SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) is -13.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.72 and a high of $10.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SXC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 25.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.43, the stock is -10.36% and -15.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -6.73% off its SMA200. SXC registered -11.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.94.

The stock witnessed a -15.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.99%, and is -4.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) has around 1172 employees, a market worth around $624.79M and $1.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.24 and Fwd P/E is 10.93. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.90% and -28.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SunCoke Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.60% this year

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.80M, and float is at 82.64M with Short Float at 1.80%.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hardesty Phillip Michael, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Hardesty Phillip Michael sold 13,778 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $9.97 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

SunCoke Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Hardesty Phillip Michael (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 17,778 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $9.47 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the SXC stock.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) that is trading -11.11% down over the past 12 months.