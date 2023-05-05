Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Volatility At 10.85%, Should You Add A Position?

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) is 122.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.75 and a high of $32.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYM stock was last observed hovering at around $25.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.26% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -65.69% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.51, the stock is -3.63% and 18.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 4.58% at the moment leaves the stock 69.55% off its SMA200. SYM registered 168.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 120.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.62.

The stock witnessed a 14.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.59%, and is -5.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.85% over the week and 9.23% over the month.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has around 1120 employees, a market worth around $15.52B and $722.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 855.16 and Fwd P/E is 153.24. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 202.97% and -17.60% from its 52-week high.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Symbotic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.60% this year

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 495.32M, and float is at 42.39M with Short Float at 5.73%.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Symbotic Inc. (SYM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dunn Michael David, the company’s. SEC filings show that Dunn Michael David sold 2,297 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $23.02 per share for a total of $52866.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Symbotic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Dunn Michael David () sold a total of 2,815 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $23.29 per share for $65553.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the SYM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Dunn Michael David () disposed off 3,520 shares at an average price of $16.51 for $58109.0. The insider now directly holds 136,470 shares of Symbotic Inc. (SYM).