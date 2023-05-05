Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Volatility At 4.80%, Should You Add A Position?

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) is 10.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.29 and a high of $6.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LLAP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.74, the stock is -3.41% and -11.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -31.05% off its SMA200. LLAP registered -66.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.37.

The stock witnessed a -2.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.86%, and is -6.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 7.43% over the month.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) has around 480 employees, a market worth around $262.37M and $94.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 34.88% and -73.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-299.00%).

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Analyst Forecasts

Terran Orbital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.80% this year

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.09M, and float is at 75.92M with Short Float at 11.17%.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Insider Activity

A total of 193 insider transactions have happened at Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 178 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beach Point Capital Management, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Beach Point Capital Management sold 627,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $3.02 per share for a total of $1.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.78 million shares.

Terran Orbital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Beach Point Capital Management (10% Owner) sold a total of 172,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $3.02 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.63 million shares of the LLAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Beach Point Capital Management (10% Owner) disposed off 665,957 shares at an average price of $3.07 for $2.04 million. The insider now directly holds 828,447 shares of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP).