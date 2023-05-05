The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) is 65.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.39 and a high of $24.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COCO stock was last observed hovering at around $23.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.57% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 8.28% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.93, the stock is 8.00% and 19.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -2.92% at the moment leaves the stock 58.87% off its SMA200. COCO registered 122.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 127.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.39.

The stock witnessed a 16.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.49%, and is 9.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.69% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) has around 269 employees, a market worth around $1.25B and $427.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 166.16 and Fwd P/E is 27.07. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 210.28% and -5.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.30% this year

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.95M, and float is at 44.96M with Short Float at 4.31%.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burth Jonathan, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Burth Jonathan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $12.71 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Liran Ira (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $12.17 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.69 million shares of the COCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, van Es Charles (Chief Sales Officer) disposed off 5,721 shares at an average price of $12.34 for $70591.0. The insider now directly holds 87,344 shares of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO).

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is 1.01% higher over the past 12 months. PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) is 15.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.