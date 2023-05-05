Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) is 12.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $7.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TIRX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28%.

Currently trading at $2.09, the stock is 59.98% and 48.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -11.81% at the moment leaves the stock -18.70% off its SMA200. TIRX registered -48.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.76.

The stock witnessed a 88.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.01%, and is 81.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 109.91% over the week and 34.02% over the month.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $4.49M and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 109.00% and -73.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.20%).

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.00% this year

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.49M, and float is at 1.51M with Short Float at 0.51%.