Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Volatility At 2.22%, Should You Add A Position?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is 20.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $233.01 and a high of $354.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $346.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $346.59, the stock is 4.52% and 11.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 15.00% off its SMA200. VRTX registered 28.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.72.

The stock witnessed a 10.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.09%, and is 2.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $88.92B and $8.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.04 and Fwd P/E is 22.17. Profit margin for the company is 37.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.74% and -2.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.60%).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 42.30% this year

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 257.00M, and float is at 256.21M with Short Float at 1.32%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 212 insider transactions have happened at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 170 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEIDEN JEFFREY M, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold 4,508 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $350.11 per share for a total of $1.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37391.0 shares.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that Sanna Bastiano (EVP, Cell & Genetic Therapies) sold a total of 2,781 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $350.74 per share for $0.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35310.0 shares of the VRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, LEIDEN JEFFREY M (Executive Chairman) disposed off 6,450 shares at an average price of $349.89 for $2.26 million. The insider now directly holds 41,899 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading -1.50% down over the past 12 months and Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) that is 29.44% higher over the same period. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) is 23.57% up on the 1-year trading charts.