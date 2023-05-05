Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) is -14.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.32 and a high of $35.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNOM stock was last observed hovering at around $27.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.96% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 18.76% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.81, the stock is -8.99% and -6.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -2.26% at the moment leaves the stock -11.93% off its SMA200. VNOM registered -12.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.54.

The stock witnessed a -8.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.63%, and is -5.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.35% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 13.25 and Fwd P/E is 11.89. Profit margin for the company is 17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.96% and -25.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (56.30%).

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viper Energy Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.60% this year

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.38M, and float is at 61.30M with Short Float at 2.07%.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blackstone Holdings III L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 1,810,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 18 at a price of $30.03 per share for a total of $54.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.0 million shares.

Viper Energy Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 18 that BX SWT ML Holdco LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,810,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 18 and was made at $30.03 per share for $54.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.0 million shares of the VNOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 17, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 180,000 shares at an average price of $30.63 for $5.51 million. The insider now directly holds 8,812,747 shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM).

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) that is trading -12.29% down over the past 12 months.