Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) is -18.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.74 and a high of $120.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VTLE stock was last observed hovering at around $41.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.74% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 20.58% higher than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.09, the stock is -12.93% and -12.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -29.08% off its SMA200. VTLE registered -42.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.82.

The stock witnessed a -15.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.47%, and is -6.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.17% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) has around 289 employees, a market worth around $693.22M and $1.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.12 and Fwd P/E is 2.08. Profit margin for the company is 32.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.91% and -65.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (47.40%).

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vital Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 273.50% this year

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.44M, and float is at 15.71M with Short Float at 19.77%.

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PIGOTT M. JASON, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that PIGOTT M. JASON sold 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $55.31 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95657.0 shares.

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ring Energy Inc. (REI) that is trading -63.13% down over the past 12 months and Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) that is -50.48% lower over the same period. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is -7.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.