Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Volatility At 5.27%, Should You Add A Position?

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) is -24.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.18 and a high of $39.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WAFD stock was last observed hovering at around $25.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.71% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 13.14% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.19, the stock is -11.95% and -18.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -1.87% at the moment leaves the stock -24.45% off its SMA200. WAFD registered -18.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.71%.

The stock witnessed a -15.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.40%, and is -8.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) has around 2132 employees, a market worth around $1.63B and $853.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.16 and Fwd P/E is 6.78. Profit margin for the company is 26.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.04% and -35.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.70%).

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Washington Federal Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/12/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.70% this year

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.34M, and float is at 64.31M with Short Float at 6.29%.

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BEARDALL BRENT J, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that BEARDALL BRENT J bought 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $30.20 per share for a total of $48320.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28894.0 shares.

Washington Federal Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that TALBOT RANDALL H (Director) bought a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $31.10 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51879.0 shares of the WAFD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 23, Robison Kim E (EVP & Chief Operations Officer) disposed off 7,148 shares at an average price of $34.00 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 56,344 shares of Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD).

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banc of California Inc. (BANC) that is trading -45.21% down over the past 12 months and Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) that is -40.82% lower over the same period. Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) is -33.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.